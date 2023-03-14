Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Expands By 15.8%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,232,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 5,382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62,323.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

