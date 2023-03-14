Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Drops By 12.2%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

MOTNF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 51,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

