Short Interest in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Increases By 22.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 2.9 %

QDEL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 382,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

