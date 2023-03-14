Short Interest in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Increases By 22.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 2.9 %
QDEL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 382,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.