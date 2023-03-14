Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declines By 38.1%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
SIHBY remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Monday. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
