Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Declines By 38.1%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

SIHBY remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Monday. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.