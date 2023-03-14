Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 23.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,593,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,555. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.46. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

