Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Grows By 22.2%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

So-Young International Trading Up 3.0 %

SY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,367. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

