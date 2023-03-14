Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Declines By 27.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

