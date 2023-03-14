Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Grows By 17.9%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,881. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.80. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

