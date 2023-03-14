Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Expands By 72.6%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,082 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SBT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 97,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

