Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Increases By 19.2%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNW. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.
Sunworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 77,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,865. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
