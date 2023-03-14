Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Increases By 19.2%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNW. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Sunworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 77,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,865. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

