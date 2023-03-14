Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Grows By 21.1%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vitru Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of -0.14. Vitru has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

