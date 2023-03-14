Siacoin Price Tops $0.0041 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.34 million and $11.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00608086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,573,782,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

