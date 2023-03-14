Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.40. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 772,499 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

