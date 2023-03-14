Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sight Sciences

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.