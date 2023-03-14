Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

