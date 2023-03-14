Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silicom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 9.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 23,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,755. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Silicom

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading

