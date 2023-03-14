Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $21.11. Simmons First National shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 120,934 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Simmons First National by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.