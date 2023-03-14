SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $469.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $469.12 million and $256.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io."

