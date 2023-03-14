Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 906,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 519,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

In related news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.