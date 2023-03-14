SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.69 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $182.63 million and $15.69 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00423196 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.18 or 0.28605250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

