SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $187.86 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $187.86 million and approximately $22.19 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

