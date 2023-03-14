Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 894.6 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $18.09 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Skanska AB has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

