Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Sleep Number Trading Down 8.5 %

SNBR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $629.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

