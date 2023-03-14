Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $182.97 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $182.97 million and $41,285.02 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00408228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.86 or 0.27593495 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

