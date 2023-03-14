Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $213-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.76 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.28.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 4,179,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $248,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $14,255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.