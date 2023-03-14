SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SNC stock opened at C$31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

