SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.78

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.78 and last traded at C$31.43, with a volume of 30512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

