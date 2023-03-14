Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Society Pass Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Society Pass stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 143,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,937. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Society Pass by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

