Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($282.80) to €272.00 ($292.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($188.17) to €200.00 ($215.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

