Sologenic Price Tops $0.17 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and $1.16 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Sologenic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

