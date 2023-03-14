Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells $30,458.16 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ernest D. Haynes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,765. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

