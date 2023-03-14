Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %

SOHON stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. 1,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.