Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Source Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

