Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVV traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,083. The stock has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

