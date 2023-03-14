S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after buying an additional 124,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $324.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

