Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.03.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

