SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,484,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 995,457 shares.The stock last traded at $65.19 and had previously closed at $65.04.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,605,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.