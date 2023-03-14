SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 2,127 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.35. 4,494,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,714. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.