SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

