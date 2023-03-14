SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

