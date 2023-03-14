SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Shares Down 50.7%

Shares of SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating) fell 50.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

