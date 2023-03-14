SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SPI stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.69.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
