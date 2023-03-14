SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPI Energy Price Performance

SPI stock remained flat at $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPI Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

