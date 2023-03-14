Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

