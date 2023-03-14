Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. Cormark decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Down 1.7 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$36.36 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

About Spin Master

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.