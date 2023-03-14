Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 99,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

