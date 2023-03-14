SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $156.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.17.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $19,396,125. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

