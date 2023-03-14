SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,604. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

