Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Further Reading

