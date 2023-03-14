State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.