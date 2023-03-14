Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.2 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLJF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

